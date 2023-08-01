When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 video: Julie returns!

Are you excited to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 arrive on Hallmark Channel this week? We sure hope so, given that this is going to be a big, fun, and above all else celebratory hour of TV.

After all, isn’t it nice when we get a chance to see some characters we haven’t seen in a good while? That includes Elizabeth’s sister Julie, who is back on-screen after many years as she and some other family members visit Hope Valley.

In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, you can see the family reunion come together, just as you can also see Lucas have a hard time figuring out when her aunt is joking and when she’s not. This could be a little bit of an adjustment for Chris McNally’s character, given that he hasn’t spent time with this family before!

What we love personally about this When Calls the Heart episode right now is the story harkening back to the early days of the show, and a reminder that Elizabeth willingly chose to come out West in hopes of pursuing some new opportunities. We know that over the course of this story they will be presented with a chance to go back East thanks to a job offer for Lucas, but will they take it? Even if there are some financial benefits that would go along with such a move, this town is their home and their chosen family. We have a hard time thinking that it would be taken even close to seriously, even if there are a few serious conversations about it.

When the dust settles, we just think that this story is going to prove to be really fun, and also hopefully set the stage for some other great stuff moving forward.

