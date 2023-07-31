When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2: Could Elizabeth move?

Next weekend on Hallmark Channel you will have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 … so what’s ahead?

Even before the season 10 premiere ever aired on the aforementioned network, we had heard that some of Elizabeth’s family would be heading out to Hope Valley in this episode. What we didn’t realize at that point was just how significant that offer would be, and also just how shattering an impact it could have on her and Lucas’ future.

Based on the promo that we saw last night, there is a job opportunity that Lucas could be handed thanks to her family that is rather significant, and it could be the sort of thing that radically changes their future. Are there great opportunities for them back east? Of course, and we honestly like that this is a part of the show’s origins coming back into play after so many years.

With that being said, we have a really hard time imagining that Lucas or Elizabeth is going to strong consider either of these options. After all, why would they? What do they gain from that? It’s a crazy thing to even think about, all things considered, given that they have such a community around them in Hope Valley. They have friends, careers, and above all else love.

In the end, the idea of them moving is completely counterintuitive to what this show is. That’s why, at least as of this writing, this is a really hard thing to take seriously for the time being. We understand the importance of talking it over — and even some conflict! Remember that it’s okay if characters do not agree all of the time within this world.

