When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2: Elizabeth’s family

As you watch tonight’s premiere, why wouldn’t you want to get some more news on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2? This is a season full of surprises, and it goes without saying that there are some other great moments coming pretty soon.

First things first, we should note that this upcoming episode titled “Hope Springs Eternal” will work to pick up and address almost right away the hot springs, which it really should, all things considered. They are essential to the story that you’re going to see moving forward for the town! It is finally a way to ensure that Hope Valley can make it through some tough economic times.

On a more personal note for Elizabeth, we imagine that she’ll be feeling the pressure as some family comes to visit. She is going to have a chance to see Aunt Agatha and Julie, and this will be the first time since her engagement that she’s had this opportunity. What are some of the dynamics going to look like here?

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 synopsis:

The town is buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas host Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval, “Schmigadoon”) and Julie (Charlotte Hegele, “Air Crash Investigation”), who make an interesting visit to Hope Valley.

This is going to be one of those episodes that could lead to some interesting conversations between Lucas and Elizabeth. We don’t want to say that there are any challenges or struggles ahead per se, mostly because we’re confident that they will get through anything! Yet, it’s important to note that conflict and obstacles are a part of any relationship. We can’t be shocked if there is something in that vein that happens here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

Where do you think we are going to see things go entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







