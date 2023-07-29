When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere: BTS with Erin Krakow

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, we are finally going to have a chance to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere. Is there a lot to be psyched about here? Let’s just put it this way — 100%! We don’t know how else you can even describe the situation at hand. There is a season full of drama, romance, and a whole lot more ahead, and we’re happy to share whatever we can leading up to it.

With this in mind, why not share some more fun stuff via the network? If you head over to their official TikTok, you can actually see how they put together the key art of Erin Krakow as Elizabeth (see above). It’s a fun process, and this is easily the sort of thing that makes us really curious as to all the various ins and outs of the TV business. This is one of the more artistic key arts that we’ve seen them do over the years, as most of them don’t require anywhere near as much photo wizardry.

It has been nice to see a lot of interviews with Krakow over the past week or two, though those were all conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Remember that even though When Calls the Heart received a waiver to continue shooting the next batch of episodes, Erin is still in a tricky position when it comes to real-time promotion of the show. If you see less of her online this season, don’t hold it against her — we know that she loves this show and all of the Hearties who are out there.

In the premiere in particular, you are going to see some good stuff for Elizabeth and the rest of the cast as Hope Valley makes some big discoveries — to be specific, hot springs in the community! This is the sort of thing that could be a game-changer when it comes to bringing in more money at a time of economic downturn.

There are some other big changes coming in season 10 — but why would the producers reveal everything now?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

