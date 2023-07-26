When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere spoilers: Big discovery

It has been such an incredibly long wait to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel. Isn’t it thrilling that it is almost here? There is so much to be excited about across the board, so let’s just hope that the story to come is 100% worth the wait.

We recognize going into it that there are a number of different plotlines playing out, whether it be Elizabeth’s engagement, Rosemary’s pregnancy, or a complicated romantic arc that could be surfacing for Nathan. But what about the community altogether? A lot of the teases so far indicate that the town will be facing some economic challenges early going, but a surprise discovery could change that.

Want to know more? Check out the tease that the network posted on Instagram:

When the kids of Hope Valley discover a secret that could change the town’s future, Elizabeth shares it with someone who needs it the most. What and who is it?

Now, we know from the info out there that this secret is the presence of hot springs, which could become an invaluable tourist attraction. However, who needs it the most? That’s the real mystery, but we recognize that such springs are often thought to have healing properties and this could be very-much useful to certain individuals. This could set the stage for a personal moment or two, which we always love without question within this world. It adds so much more depth to these people — what’s not to love about that?

In the end, though, we’ve got a lot of big stories ahead — we just think of the premiere as a foundation, and not as something that will provide immediate resolution to anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the When Calls the Heart premiere and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10?

How do you think this discovery can shape the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







