When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere: Prepare with a recap!

As so many of you know at this point, we are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 10 arrive sooner rather than later! New episodes are going to be here starting on Sunday and over the course of it, you are going to see a lot of romance, drama, and of course a lot of surprises. Basically, everything that you would want from the world of Hope Valley and then some.

So what can we do in order to prepare a little bit further? How about get a quick refresher on everything that has transpired so far?

If you head over to the link here, you can see via the official Hallmark Channel TikTok page a look at everything that transpired over the course of season 9. This allows you to relive the blossoming relationship between Lucas and Elizabeth, plus also see a lot of the fun, super-delightful changes to Hope Valley that came along over time. Plus, Rosemary is pregnant!

Moving into the premiere, obviously change is going to continue to be a key theme for what is coming up. Can the residents of this town handle an economic downturn? They are going to be facing some tough times and yet, there is a way for them to get through them that is tied potentially to a newly-discovered hot spring.

Meanwhile, you are going to have a chance to see Rosemary and Lee become parents, while at the same time also check out the latest following Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement. Do we think that we’re going to see them get married at some point? Yes, but it is also not going to be something that happens right away. There are some highs and lows that they will still experience, plus some other big challenges ahead in Hope Valley.

