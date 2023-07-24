When Calls the Heart season 11 granted SAG-AFTRA agreement

For everyone out there wanting more updates on When Calls the Heart season 11, we come bearing some great news today!

According to a report from Deadline, the Hallmark Channel series has been granted an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to continue shooting during the strike. As some of you may know already, several cast members based out of Canada have already started work on the series in British Columbia. This should allow some of the US-based performers, including star and executive producer Erin Krakow, to be able to start up work on the new season. The strike is one of the reasons why we have not heard from Krakow, who is one of the more passionate and supportive members of the cast, since filming began.

To date, dozens of projects have been granted interim agreements by SAG-AFTRA, including a handful of TV shows like The Chosen and Tehran. The actors’ union is fighting for a number of things, including protection from AI as well as streaming residuals to help support their performers. This is a reminder that even though actors do receive salaries on TV shows for their episodes, residuals are essential for helping them stay afloat throughout the year and also between jobs.

So now that this news is out there about season 11, let’s all rejoice! Also, let’s continue to hope that all actors within the business are able to reach an agreement that is fair to them, and allows them to have both the compensation and stability that they deserve. The same goes for all writers within the WGA, who have been on strike for months.

In case you have not heard as of yet, When Calls the Heart season 10 will premiere on Hallmark Channel this Sunday. We expect season 11 at some point in 2024.

Related – Get some more news on what’s ahead during When Calls the Heart season 10

Are you glad that When Calls the Heart season 11 can now move forward with the full cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







