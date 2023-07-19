When Calls the Heart season 10 video: Elizabeth’s helping hand

How exciting is it that When Calls the Heart season 10 is just over a week away from premiering? We know that we have waited a long time to see the cast and crew back on the air and with that, we hope that Hope Valley continues to be inspirational, fun, romantic, and so much more.

So as we build up to that first episode, why not take another look at what lies ahead — in particular for Rosemary and Lee?

If you head over to this link, you can see a new preview featuring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, where they introduce a sneak peek where Elizabeth offers to give Rosemary some of her maternity clothes. We know that Rosemary will be reasonably far into her pregnancy early on this season, and we expect the baby to be born over the course of the coming weeks. This is a huge milestone in her life and it goes without saying that it’s a joyous one.

Are there still going to be new challenges? Of course! The big thing to remember here is that there are always challenges for any parent when they enter this particular phase of their lives. We just can’t wait to see how Rosemary and Lee tackle them.

Before we go, here’s another reminder here that if you love When Calls the Heart to its core, promote the show to your friends! Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Erin Krakow in particular is unable to promote the series in the way that she has in the past. We hope that she and everyone else within the union, plus those in the WGA, are able to get a fair deal soon that recognizes their value and allows them to have a more stable financial future.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

