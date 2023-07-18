When Calls the Heart season 11 filming begins; where things stand

For everyone out there who is waiting to see When Calls the Heart season 10 arrive on Hallmark Channel next month, let’s look ahead. In particular, let’s go ahead and talk a little bit further about season 11 and what the future could hold.

Yesterday officially marked the start of production for the series in British Columbia, albeit with a few caveats. Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, not every series regular has officially started filming. This is probably the most muted start to a season in recent memory, largely because it feels incomplete. There are financial reasons for the show starting out now that go beyond the cast and crew’s control, and our hope is that the studios and networks are going to work to resolve things for both the actors, as well as the writers that are a part of the WGA.

So what is the plan at the moment for season 11? Our estimation is that the cast and crew are going to shoot as many scenes as they can around the missing performers and once they are able to come back, they will fill in some of the cracks. Executive producer Brian Bird alluded to them having a plan for this in the past, and we will see this unfold.

As for when you are going to be seeing season 11 of When Calls the Heart premiere, let’s just say that you’ll be waiting a long time. Given that we haven’t seen season 10 premiere yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if these episodes do not air until next summer. They could be bumped up earlier in the year in 2024 depending on how filming goes the rest of the way, but we would not sit here and say that anything is guaranteed on that.

The story of season 11 will most likely not be that different from what we’ve seen in the past. You are going to see romance, drama, and a whole lot more — and above all else, hope.

