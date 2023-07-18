When Calls the Heart season 10 preview: Lucas’ surprise!

As we do get prepared for the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel, why not dive into a new sneak peek? This one is going to be especially fun for all of you Lucas fans, especially if you want more romance with him and Elizabeth to be front and center.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see via the network’s official Instagram a preview introduced by star Erin Krakow. This one features the newly-engaged couple enjoying their lives together in Hope Valley and marveling at just how quickly things have changed for the two of them already. He does also promise a “surprise” for her, whatever that may be…

In a way, you can view this preview as just another reminder that we are still at the beginning of the big changes that are coming across the board here. There are still a lot of interesting things to be psyched-up about! This new season is probably going to offer up more romance, excitement, and also drama — things are not always going to be rosy in this community, and everyone does need to be prepared for that, even if it is rather difficult.

For Elizabeth and Lucas, the biggest obstacles that they are facing are just dealing with a community that is facing some economic struggles, and the stress that this could put on them. We know that Lucas also has a complicated history, so who knows when problems of the past couple come back into the present? At least it is something to be worried about for the time being.

In general, though, When Calls the Heart is a positive show, and we tend to think that whether it be in season 10 or season 11 down the road, we are building towards a wedding. Who wouldn’t love to see that on-screen?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on When Calls the Heart and what the future holds with season 11

What do you most want to see right now moving into When Calls the Heart season 10?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







