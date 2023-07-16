When Calls the Heart season 11 filming start date, strike impact

How is the production of When Calls the Heart season 11 going to be impacted by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes? We finally have an answer, and let’s just say that it is quite complicated.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Brian Bird offered some clarity on the situation, noting that on Monday, July 17, many cast and crew members are slated to begin work on the new batch of episodes. How is this possible? Well, Canadian performers and writers do not fall under the same jurisdiction as American ones; as a matter of fact, performers in ACTRA (the Canadian version of SAG-AFTRA) are often legally required to fulfill their contracts. Things become a bit more complicated for performers who are in both ACTRA and SAG-AFTRA, and then you get into issues such as where a performer primarily resides.

Without making things any more complicated, what all of this means is that there are some When Calls the Heart actors who will be able to film as usual for the upcoming season. However, there are others who will not. This applies primarily to the American cast members, just like American members of the writing staff are not able to supply scripts or work during this time.

Bird notes in the aforementioned post that there is a contingency plan that has already been put in place, one that is designed to get work underway while also making it so viewers don’t notice a difference when season 11 airs. This will probably consist of shooting the season out of order, and then banking a bunch of scenes with the American performers when they get to set.

Why not delay production?

That is the obvious question, but the simplest answer is that a lot of crew members have pretty set schedules for work — that is something that studios may not want to delay. Remember that the Canadian cast and crew don’t really have a say in when they go back to work; they just have to arrive and get back to it.

