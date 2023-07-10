When Calls the Heart season 10 sneak peek: A Mountie dog?

We are inching ever closer to the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere, why not share yet another awesome sneak peek? In just over three weeks, some of your Hope Valley favorites are going to be here, and at the center of it is a new addition to the town … albeit a rather surprising one.

Who are we talking about this time? Well, let’s just say that Nathan has a new four-legged friend in the form of a Mountie dog!

If you head over to the link here, you can catch a glimpse of what we are talking about as Kevin McGarry’s character receives this dog … and then realizes that it is actually a “failed” Mountie dog who did not pass the program. Because of that, he now has to find a way to make things worth with a dog who never quite fit in. Oddly, doesn’t this only add to Nathan’s underdog story? We tend to think so.

In general, we tend to think that this could be McGarry’s best season yet on the show as he has more responsibilities, but also decisions to make when it comes to his romantic life. We know that there are a few different possible suitors out there, and everyone will have their own preference.

Do we think that we’ll get closure to these romantic questions in season 10? There is a good chance but at the same time, there are no guarantees! Remember that When Calls the Heart already has a season 11 renewal and by virtue of that alone, there are perhaps less reasons for anyone to rush things along than there would be otherwise. We just hope that we land in a satisfying place, really no matter of where that place actually is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including a few other previews featuring Erin Krakow

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







