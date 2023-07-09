When Calls the Heart season 10 video: Erin Krakow, cast set stage

In just three weeks we are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 10 arrive on Hallmark Channel — isn’t it easy to be excited? We know that there are so many big moments ahead as the residents in Hope Valley prepare for some changes. Also, of course there is a lot of romance!

To better set the stage for all of this, the entire cast of the series was a part recently of a video courtesy of the network, one that gave us at least a small tease for what’s coming with all of these people.

Take, for example, Nathan. Kevin McGarry notes that this season, his Mountie character is going to come to terms with the fact that he’s never been all that great when it comes to romance. That can be a hard thing to admit, but will he be able to figure that out now? His heart is certainly open, and there could be multiple possible love interests for him at this point.

Meanwhile, Chris McNally notes that Lucas is very much happy and in love, but clearly there are some new things to explore for him and Elizabeth. The two are engaged, and there are a lot of moments likely coming as a result of this that lead to interesting developments. They need to mold their lives together more than ever before.

Finally, you see this video Pascale Hutton talk further about Rosemary’s pregnancy, which we know will be at least a big part of the earlier episodes this season. She’s such a unique character, and even just preparing for this new addition should prove to be a lot of fun to watch.

