When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere: Elizabeth, Lucas tease

Are you ready for the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere to arrive over on Hallmark Channel? It is going to arrive, and soon! This first episode is set to debut on Sunday, July 30, and all early details suggest that some really fun stuff is coming — including some romance.

This week, the network released even more images for the first episode back titled “Carpe Diem,” including some showing Elizabeth and Lucas together and happy. (You can see more all about the two of them over at the link here.) Do we think that there will be some conflict ahead for these characters? Sure, but not because things are necessarily going south. Instead, just remember that this is just the sort of world where realistic challenges are out there for everyone. Can they get through them? Absolutely, and we do think that we are probably building towards some sort of wedding eventually.

Now, why not also share a few more details about the premiere itself? Just take a look below, in the event you are curious and you haven’t seen the synopsis below:

Hope Valley faces an economic downturn together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and

Bill (Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the

future of the town.

Now, we do tend to think that the big discovery here is likely tied to something that could allow Hope Valley to become a greater destination for either commerce or tourism. This could be a big change and in the end, it’s one that the community probably needs. Just think for a moment about the current state of things there! Every place needs to change over time in order to persevere … we just hope that in this case, it changes for the better.

