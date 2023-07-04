When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow talks 100th episode

We know that there are some huge stories coming on When Calls the Heart season 10, with one of the biggest going beyond just the story. After all, we are gearing up for an epic 100th episode of the show! It is rare in this current TV era that any show manages to get to this milestone; it is even more elusive for those who air on cable.

One of the things that we’ve seen over the years here is that Hope Valley does celebrations like no other. This fictional community is one based on love and happiness. Sure, there are obstacles, but we typically see characters fight their way through them!

So what does Erin Krakow have to say about what this big celebration will look like on the show? Speaking to TV Insider, the star and executive producer had the following to say:

“It’s just a huge event in Hope Valley … It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley. I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season. So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.”

So we think that in the end, we’ll see a story that does wink towards what we are all rejoicing about on the outside world, but it won’t take away from what we are actually seeing on the show. That is important in the end, since there is a narrative that is going to span a long period of time here.

