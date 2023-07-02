When Calls the Heart season 10 teaser: Even more romance!

We don’t think it comes as a surprise to any of the Hearties out there, but there is a lot to be excited about entering When Calls the Heart season 10! The show may not be on the Hallmark Channel until the end of the month, but what’s four weeks when we’ve been waiting more than a year already?

In preparation for the new batch of episodes airing, we are at least happy to share a new preview better setting the stage for what lies ahead. This come comes courtesy of the show’s Canadian broadcaster, and you can check it out over at the link here.

So what do we take away from it first and foremost? Well, that romance is alive and well in Hope Valley! Lucas and Elizabeth may be together now and engaged, but there are still a number of big moments between the two of them on the way. The wedding may be one, but the little things matter as much as anything for these two. That is a line that Elizabeth said last season, and we tend to think that it has stuck with both of them.

Elsewhere on the romance front, this teaser has a moment that may give hope to a lot of the Nathan / Faith ‘shippers out there. We’ve already gone on the record in saying that we fall more into the camp of Nathan and Mei, but ultimately what matters the most is that the writers give us a believable story that makes sense for all of the characters involved. If they do that, we tend to think we will be happy with the end result.

Beyond just romance…

Remember that love exists in many forms! There’s a really great moment in this preview for Elizabeth and Rosemary, as Erin Krakow’s character tells her just how much she will come to love being a mother.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

