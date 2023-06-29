When Calls the Heart season 10 preview hypes big surprises

In just over a month from now, When Calls the Heart season 10 is finally going to be on Hallmark Channel. Who wants a new preview?

It goes without saying here, but for the longest time we’ve wanted nothing more than to see more footage from Hope Valley; luckily, the show has delivered with a promo that suggests that there will be romance, big developments in town, and a whole lot more ahead.

Where do we start? Well, let’s note that some local hot springs may end up being a valuable resource to the town — it could serve as a tourist attraction! We’ve noted from the synopsis for the premiere that some local kids will be making a big discovery — is that what it’s talking about? We’re considering it, at least, a rather fun thing to think about.

Beyond just this, you also see in this preview Rosemary getting set to give birth, Nathan receive some sort of commendation, and also Elizabeth and Lucas both being involved in some sort of surprise. What could it be? Given that the two are already engaged, a proposal seems to be out of the question. They could be pondering over an idea to respectively introduce something new to Hope Valley. Or, they could be opting against a more conventional wedding.

Do we think that there is a good chance that we see a ceremony this season? Sure, but we should also note that this is probably not going to be something that the writers rush into right away. Given that the two just got engaged and When Calls the Heart tends to move things forward at a slower pace, we tend to imagine that they will take some of their time getting from point A to point B — and in the end, that’s more than okay!

You can watch the aforementioned preview now over at Erin Krakow’s Instagram.

