When Calls the Heart season 10: Any more trailers ahead?

Is there a chance that we’re still going to see some great stuff leading into When Calls the Heart season 10 — and by that, we mean trailers?

If you are a diehard fan of the series (a.k.a. one of the Hearties), we know how difficult this long wait has been. Typically, we see the series back on Hallmark Channel in either the winter or early spring; this time around, we’re still more than a month out from the July 30 premiere.

Because of the distance between now and the Erin Krakow series actually coming on, we do still think there’s a reasonably good chance that we’re going to see a few new teases. The question is just what they will be. We wouldn’t mind a clip or two of Lucas and Elizabeth talking about an upcoming wedding. Also, it would be really nice to get something more featuring Nathan. It feels like his romantic story arc is actually the biggest mystery that exists within the show right now, and we are very much curious to learn more about where this is going.

Of course, a full minute-long trailer would help answer some of that, but so will a few other things that we are expecting over the next few days. Just think here about interviews, synopses, and some other good stuff that is going to come out.

Due to the long break and the need to reeducate some more casual viewers who are out there, we do tend to think that Hallmark will work harder than ever to promote season 10 — they especially have to since they’ve already ordered a season 11! This is a big financial investment that they really can’t walk away from!

