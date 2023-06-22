When Calls the Heart season 11 filming: What to now expect

When Calls the Heart season 11 is coming to Hallmark Channel down the road — though there are still a number of different variables at play.

Take, for starters, what you can expect when it comes to production of the series. We checked in on this subject a good month and a half ago, which was right around the time that the writers’ strike had officially kicked off. We know at that point, there was a good bit of uncertainty as to how much that it would impact this show.

Now, it feels pretty clear to us that it will impact season 11 a good deal. Typically, production on the Erin Krakow series begins in the summer; it feels almost impossible to imagine that happening right now. The writers have been unable to finalize scripts, and it is pretty darn difficult to film scenes without them! If the strike ends soon, perhaps it is possible that everyone could get back to work in September … but there is also no real evidence that the strike is near an end.

For the time being, though, it remains to be seen if this sort of delay would impact when season 11 would actually air. Because of season 10 being pushed to this summer, it is likely that the same will happen with season 11 in 2024. If that is the case, we still think that episodes could be filmed — even with a delay — and the show will be ready to go in a year or so from now.

Because of this, we’re not ready to say that there is some sort of serious concern when it comes to the future of When Calls the Heart on TV … but let’s still cross our fingers and hope that the writers soon get what they’ve been asking for. Without them, there is no fantastic show!

