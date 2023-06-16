When Calls the Heart season 10 preview: Hope Valley highlights

If you are like us, then we tend to think that the excitement is still very-much there to check out When Calls the Heart season 10 in a month and a half. Aren’t you ready to return to Hope Valley? there are so many stories worth diving into, and also characters we are eager to learn a little bit more about.

Leading up to all of this, today the Hallmark Channel released a new preview that honestly, feels a little bit more like a photo slideshow that it fundamentally does anything else. If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about. Think of this as a glimpse into the world of Hope Valley and some of the joys that these characters are experiencing. We’re not altogether surprised that Lucas and Elizabeth are front and center for a lot of stuff here, especially given their recent engagement at the end of this past season.

Is there more that we wish the preview gave away? Sure, especially since Nathan wasn’t a part of it really at all. However, this is where we remind you that this was a tease based mostly on vibes as opposed to trying to share any sort of big-time news on whatever the future is going to hold.

In general prepare for season 10 to be a story about change, but also one where the characters experience a lot of highs and lows. We will keep rooting for some really happy moments for everyone, but there is an imperfect road coming. In order for a story to be about overcoming obstacles, you need to have some of those in the first place.

When the dust settles, though, we do think the goal of season 10 is going to be leaving you with a smile on your face. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

