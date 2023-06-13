When Calls the Heart season 10: The big Nathan questions

As we get ourselves prepared for When Calls the Heart season 10 to arrive on Hallmark Channel, there are a few things we know already. Take, for starters, the fact that Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement will be front and center. We see both of them commanding a good bit of screen time in a newly-released trailer, and you also see in here some good stuff for Rosemary and Lee as they become parents.

So what is going to be happening here when it comes to Nathan? That is where things get at least a little bit more mysterious. You do get a few glimpses of him in the new trailer, including a scene with him and Allie dancing. Then, you see a brief glimpse of him and Faith; at another point in the preview, you do get a chance to see Mei, who has been dealing with a lot in the past.

Doesn’t it feel like Kevin McGarry’s character is always in some sort of love-triangle situation? We understand why When Calls the Heart as a series loves to create this sort of thing, as it really is a staple of a lot of television out there. It is an easy way to get people talking and/or debating online. For starters, we personally have said for a while that we’re team Mei — we just really like the chemistry between the two and how that story built up last season. We’re sure that other people out there have other opinions.

No matter where this story goes, we do think that Nathan will have empathy for everyone involved. He knows what it is like to be heartbroken, and we also know how much he wants love in his life. We hope that things move forward in an organic way, and that he has some happiness coming by the end of this!

After all, Nathan has certainly shown that he is worthy of love, and there are a ton of people out there rooting for him.

Related – Get more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including the latest from the trailer

What are you the most excited to see entering When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







