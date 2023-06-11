When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer all about love

A new When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer has surfaced leading up to the show’s July 30 premiere — and this one should make you smile.

After all, there are a few central themes at the center of this show. One of them is hope, and another one of them is love. For the same of this new preview, we are focusing on the latter and the wide array of ways it manifests itself within the world of Hope Valley.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview courtesy of executive producer Brian Bird that features Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) showing that there is now real capacity for how much love someone can hold. Love can simply breed more love, and we know that it can exist in many forms. There is a romantic love that exists for Elizabeth and Lucas, a friendship love between her and Rosemary, plus that love that exists for her job, her son, and also Hope Valley as a whole. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee are entering a new phase of love themselves, as they are expecting a baby!

Based on the end of this trailer, it does seem as though the two are going to welcome their child at some point this season, but Rosemary will be pregnant still in the early going. That means that, more than likely, the birth will be a central storyline for at least one episode.

Are there still going to be obstacles for some of these characters?

That feels inevitable, and most because When Calls the Heart is a show very much about overcoming some of the obstacles that are put in front of you. It is really hard to imagine that changing.

Related – Do you want to get some other scoop all about the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere?

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Does this trailer make you even more excited about what will be coming up down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back for more coverage throughout the season.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







