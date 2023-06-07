When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere spoilers: The discovery…

The When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel is sure to come with a good bit of change. Of course, we are also reminded that change could come in a wide array of different forms here.

So what can we assume first and foremost about this upcoming episode? Well, that there will be some big adjustments made for the people of Hope Valley. Elizabeth and Lucas are now going to be living their lives as an engaged couple, and that means more opportunities in order to see them further plan out their future together. The same goes for Rosemary and Lee as they prepare to be parents.

How is Hope Valley itself adjusting to some big-time changes? Well, there are a multitude of developments that could have the residents thinking differently about what’s around them. We’ve mentioned already that there are some economic issues that may rear their ugly head early on in this season, but then, there is also a big discovery! Parade notes that the children of the town will have learned something that could alter everyone’s future.

There are a number of theories you could conjure up about what this discovery is, but one sticks out perhaps more than any other: Something that could bring new jobs, like new minerals or resources that can be mined or gathered. This is the sort of thing that comes with both advantages and disadvantages — just remember what we’ve seen with the mines here already!

No matter what the discover is, we’re sure that there will be a healthy amount of debate in Hope Valley over it — and that eventually, a positive solution will be found. While there are certainly some dramatic moments in When Calls the Heart, we don’t think anyone on the show wants you to leave an episode feeling bummed-out. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

Related – Be sure to get some other details on the July 30 premiere

What sort of discovery are you prepared to see during the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates as we see the story progress.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







