When Calls the Heart season 10 spoilers: New premiere details!

Are you ready to check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere? We know that we have to wait a little while longer and yet, we’re already feeling the anticipation.

First things first, here is a reminder that we are going to be waiting until we get around to Sunday, July 30 to see Erin Krakow and the cast back on the air. It’s true that it is a long time to wait, but we at least feel confident that there are good things coming on the other side!

As a matter of fact, we do even have a few more details today courtesy of Parade. Take, for starters, the fact that the season premiere is titled “Carpe Diem,” and we are sure that there are going to be some great examples of people in the town seizing the day. Take, for example, whatever we are going to see from Elizabeth and Lucas following their engagement.

Meanwhile, it seems as though all of Hope Valley will be facing some challenges in the premiere due to an economic downturn. This is certainly going to impact every individual character of the town a little bit differently, but we’re excited to see more of what that looks like. Meanwhile, the children of the town have made some sort of discovery that could alter the town’s future.

What is said discovery? If we had to make some sort of semi-bold prediction here, it is probably tied to some sort of resource that can be used in order to bring in more money. Of course, there are good and bad things that come with that. While it can be great to get some additional revenue, could it change the town as we know it? There could be a lot of interesting stuff for these characters to think about, but isn’t this all a part of the fun?

Related – What else can you expect from the world of When Calls the Heart this month?

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10?

Share your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







