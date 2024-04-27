Fire Country season 2 episode 7: What’s wrong with Vince?

What is happening with Vince on Fire Country season 2? The end of tonight’s episode 7 is 100% a cause for concern.

After all, consider what we saw in those closing seconds, as there was a visible tremor in his hand before Gabriela caught him; he then told her “not one word,” a signal that this may be a secret that he is keeping from everyone — including Sharon.

One other thing that is notable about it? Well, based on the way in which he spoke, it feels like this is something that he has been aware of for a good while. It is not something he discovered upon waking up in the hospital. He’s clearly made whatever decision that he has in regards to it.

Unfortunately, this is a hard thing to speculate about, given that 1) we’re not a doctor and 2) it could be an indicator of a number of different things. One of the worst-case scenarios is that this is Parkinson’s or some sort of other long-term condition that would prohibit him from being able to do his job.

Will we get answers the rest of the season?

At the very least, we tend to think that we will hear something … even if the entirety of the fallout could be saved for a while. One thing that we know about this show is that secrets never stay that way forever — though this is a message that is equally valid for all of TV. If Vince really wants his relationship with Sharon to last after all they’ve gone through, keeping secrets just does not feel like the right option. One way or another, he will need to figure out another way in which to make something happen.

