When Calls the Heart season 10: June expectations

Now that we in the month of June, what can we hope to learn when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10? Of course, there are a few things to think about given that the premiere is inching closer and closer.

First things first, though, let’s talk for a moment about what we currently know. Hallmark Channel has already scheduled the Erin Krakow drama for July 30, and 100% that is not changing. They will stick with the plan that’s been established and we just hope that moving forward, there are chances to get more previews.

As a matter of fact, at some point over the rest of this month we are expecting either a preview or a larger trailer for what lies ahead. There is no sense to keep all of the publicity here until the very last-minute, especially with how long everyone has already been waiting here in the first place. The more you get people talking, the better — especially when you remember that you will have to educate some longtime viewers that it is back in a different part of the year.

So what is the story of When Calls the Heart season 10 going to be all about? We tend to think that change is going to be one of the primary narratives, largely due to the fact that Elizabeth and Lucas are engaged, Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby, and there could be some big things coming up in Nathan’s future. (He deserves love, so let’s hope that this happens soon!)

There are 12 episodes in season 10, so rest assured there is a lot of great content coming. Because these episodes wrapped production months ago, there will be no interruption due to the writers’ strike. Of course, things could be a little bit different for season 11 … but that’s a discussion for another time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on When Calls the Heart season 10, including what else could be coming!

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







