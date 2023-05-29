When Calls the Heart season 10: Why no Ride preview?

We’ll be honest: We were really hoping for a new When Calls the Heart season 10 promo during last night’s Ride finale. We also know that we were far from the only person with such a wish! It just made a lot of sense that Hallmark Channel would want to use one show to promote the other. Also, with the Erin Krakow series coming on July 30, shouldn’t they want to keep the promotional train going here?

Of course, we tend to think that there is some sort of method to the madness here, even if it is not the altogether easiest thing to see at this given point in time.

So what do we think that the network is trying to do? Well, let’s make that as clear as we can: Odds are, they are planning out a larger, broader promotional tour for When Calls the Heart when we do get a little bit closer to the premiere. The struggle will be waiting that long in order to see it.

Do we have a good sense of at least some of what they are plotting already? Sure! On the surface, we tend to think that the network is going to be giving us another story about love, especially since Elizabeth and Lucas are now engaged and most likely blotting for a big wedding. However, we also think that there is going to be a story here about real change. Hope Valley is not going to be the same place it is forever; changes may be subtle, but they are still there.

If we don’t get some other sort of short preview, we hope that by the end of next month, there is a full-fledged trailer out there chock full of footage. Wouldn’t it be nice to get a more substantial taste of what is being planned? We tend to think so.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Are you sad that there was no promo last night? Share in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

