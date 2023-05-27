When Calls the Heart season 10: The chance of a new promo

For everyone out there who is ready to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel July 30, you are far from alone! We tend to think that these episodes are more or less ready to air, but the folks behind the scenes are just waiting for the right moment to make them available. Hopefully, we’re going to see some pretty awesome stuff for Elizabeth, Lucas, Nathan, and everyone else in Hope Valley.

So when are we going to have a chance to get a new promo? In a perfect world, it would arrive our way sooner than you would think.

Just think about it like this — over the course of this weekend, you are going to have a chance to see the finale for Ride, another prominent Hallmark Channel show. Given that When Calls the Heart is one of the next big series coming down the pipeline, why wouldn’t you release some new footage during it? The last new preview we got was during The Wedding Cottage, the movie that featured series Star Erin Krakow in a leading role.

While we wouldn’t expect some sort of minute-long full trailer for season 10 during the Ride finale, it does at least feel like there’s a chance for a new 30-second spot. It would make sense for the network to do this! Isn’t it important to keep people engaged?

After all, just remember this for a moment — we’ve already waited a long time as it is since season 9. We also know that a season 11 is coming, but it may take a good while to get some other news on that thanks in part to the writers’ strike. Season 10 is our oasis, and also a chance to hopefully build towards an Elizabeth – Lucas wedding.

