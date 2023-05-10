When Calls the Heart season 10: Is premiere plan still the same?

The premiere for When Calls the Heart season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel on Sunday, July 30 … right? Is that still the plan?

We suppose that in most years, there would really not be much of a need to question any of this at all. However, this is clearly not most years. The writers’ strike is ongoing and at the moment, there is no clear and present end in sight. It is our hope that we get to see some sort of resolution on it before too long, but when will that actually be? It could be anywhere from weeks to months into the future.

Now, we do tend to think that there are going to be some shows out there that are pushed back or tweaked slightly to accommodate the strike. However, we don’t expect the Erin Krakow series to be one of them. Given that all of season 10 has already been filmed, there is no reason to expect a delay — beyond what we’ve already had. Because this season is airing so much later than season 9, we don’t think that the network would push it back further.

Of course, we do think that Hallmark could have a big problem later this year if the strike is not resolved. One of their big calling cards is those original movies during the holiday season, and you can’t get those together without writers! They also have a second season for The Way Home that could struggle to come back.

With all of this in mind, we’re of course throwing our support behind the writers as they fight for what they deserve — these are the people who put the Hope in Hope Valley, and give us so much engaging and creative content. Without them, so much of the TV we love would fundamentally cease to exist.

