Fargo season 6 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Fargo season 6 renewal at some point before the end of December? We recognize that we’ve been waiting a long time already for more updates on the crime anthology! To be specific, more than a year has passed now since the premiere of the exceptional fifth season, one that raised the bar sky-high for what could be next.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and say that there is a lot of waiting still to happen if you do want the series to come back. Do we think that it will? Sure … eventually…

At this point, we don’t tend to think the situation with this show is that different from another FX franchise in Justified. For those unaware, that series actually ended with a cliffhanger and yet, there is no telling when Timothy Olyphant will be back.

Beyond just the network, ironically this show does have something else in common with Fargo — waiting to see what happens with Alien: Earth. Olyphant plays a big role on that show, which is being run by none other than Noah Hawley. He has spoken in interviews already that FX wants at least two seasons of the sci-fi adaptation, and that means that he will likely not be able to return to Fargo until that is done. Regardless of if he has a good idea or not, we may be waiting until late 2025 before any additional news starts to surface.

As for a possible premiere date, we’ll be happy at this point if season 6 is out by late 2026. One of the things that does make a show like this even more complicated is how it has a limited amount of time to film, provided of course it continues to be set in the snow. This is, after all, what makes it stand out!

