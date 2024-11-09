Fargo season 6 renewal: A November 2024 update

Where do things stand at the moment when it comes to a Fargo season 6 renewal over at FX? Let’s just say the following: We understand why the eagerness is there.

After all, it was November 2023 when the fifth season premiered, and we have so many fond memories of what that turned out to be. Sure, we had hoped that we would get something that lived up to the magnificence of the first season, and we got it in the end!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and say that FX has basically zero desire to rush into putting another season on the air, and nor should they! They also have creator Noah Hawley busy working on another project right now in Alien: Earth, which is likely to do a couple of seasons before he can get back to the famed anthology show — and even that is not a guarantee.

For the very reason hinted at above, there is almost no chance that something more about Fargo is going to be revealed this month. Heck, we’ll consider ourselves lucky in the event that something more is said at this point next November! We wouldn’t be shocked if a season 6 ends up being a period piece, at least with how time bounces around for every season.

How many seasons could this eventually go?

Well, it honestly felt like once upon a time, there was a chance that we were going to see the end with season 5. Now, there really may not be a limit here at all! It feels more like it is destined to be on for however long that viewers are still watching — and Noah still has some ideas.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Fargo season 6 when it arrives at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

