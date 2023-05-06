When Calls the Heart season 11: Will filming be delayed?

Is there a chance that production for When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to be starting up later than advance? Well, let’s just say that this is something you should be aware of at this given point in time.

If you did not hear the news over the past several days, a writers’ strike is now firmly in full effect after a new deal was unable to be struck between the WGA and the AMPTP, the group of networks and streamers who work to make shows happen. We’ve said this before, but the writers’ requests are reasonable … and now, they have to fight for them. The consequence of this, of course, is that work is not being done on the vast majority of shows. That includes the Hallmark Channel drama starring Erin Krakow.

Now, what we should note first is that this will not impact the launch of season 10 on Sunday, July 30. Production wrapped for these episodes all the way back in fall 2022, so they will be good to go over the course of the summer. However, the original plan was for season 11 to start filming in that same month, and that is what remains up in the air. It is extremely difficult to get cameras rolling on any show during the strike, especially one that has yet to start off work for the season.

The good news for When Calls the Heart in particular is that even if things start later than usual, season 11 is filming so far in advance of when it could air that it may not impact when viewers see it all that much. (We don’t expect these episodes to come on TV until summer 2024, after all.) However, you still hope that there isn’t too massive a delay here for the cast and crew; hopefully, the AMPTP will step up to the plate and given the writers what they deserve.

For now, we would say that Hearties should not be too concerned over delays as to when new episodes air, but this is definitely something to keep stored away in the back of your mind for at least a little while.

