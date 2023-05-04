When Calls the Heart season 10 star Erin Krakow has reunion

We know that the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere is coming to Hallmark Channel on July 30 but for the moment, let’s look beyond that.

In the past, we know that there is one question that has been very much out there: Is there a chance that we actually see Lori Loughlin come back? For a long time, it felt almost impossible. However, that was before she made an appearance on the When Hope Calls holiday special and beyond that, she does still remain close friends with star and executive producer Erin Krakow.

In a new post on Krakow’s Instagram, you can actually see a new photo cementing her close relationship with Loughlin further. We know this friendship isn’t a surprise to a lot of longtime fans, but it is still worth noting at the same time.

Given that all of season 10 has already filmed, it does feel like we can rule out the possibility of an Abigail return to Hope Valley — unless, of course, this is some long-kept secret. Season 11 is still a possibility, but there are major questions at this point as to when it would even start filming. With the writers’ strike officially underway, we do tend to think that things are significantly more complicated than they have ever been. For now, our hope is that situation gets resolved and the writers will get exactly what they deserve. From there, you can really entertain further the idea of whether or not Lori could come back. You really have to take this sort of stuff one step at a time.

We’ll just end with this: Never say never. Crazier things have happened than Lori coming back to When Calls the Heart, and we say this knowing full well the way in which she left and how so many scenes of her were left on the cutting-room floor.

