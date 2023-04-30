When Calls the Heart season 10: The 3-month countdown!

As many of you may know within the world of When Calls the Heart, today marks a pretty significant milestone. Why is that? Well, we are now three months exactly from the show arriving on Hallmark Channel!

It is true that so far, the folks at the network have tested your patience perhaps more than ever. We’ve never been forced to wait this long to see Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast back on the air, but of course we’re hoping that viewers will still be around when it comes back.

With us now inching closer to the series coming back now, we also of course realize that this is when the network could start to give us a slightly better sense of what lies ahead, and we are expecting at least a few different things to be released.

First and foremost, we wouldn’t be surprised if over the next month or so we get at least another 15-20 second teaser setting the stage more for what lies ahead. Since the network does have another original series on the air right now in Ride, it makes a certain amount of sense to embrace it from a promotional standpoint.

What matters the most…

It’s going to be when we get around to late May / June, which is when we think the When Calls the Heart news will start to get into overdrive. We anticipate then we could get something closer to a full trailer, plus a synopsis or two. Who knows? Maybe we’ll also get some more news as to what’s ahead for some of the major characters in Hope Valley. Wouldn’t that be a rather nice thing to have? Of course, there have been plenty of teases about Elizabeth / Lucas and Rosemary / Lee … but what about everyone else? We’re taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to them.

