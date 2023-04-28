When Calls the Heart season 10: Timing out a full trailer

At some point over the next couple of months, we’re sure that a full trailer will emerge for When Calls the Heart season 10 — it is mostly a matter of when.

It’s been nice that we’ve seen little snippets of footage here and there for the Erin Krakow series, including some good stuff during the recent original movie The Wedding Cottage. Yet, can you blame us for wanting more? Is that really TOO much to ask?

The bad news is obviously that we are still waiting until July 30 to see the show back — we can’t travel through time and space and will something to be back on the air sooner. There’s still over three months to go!

Do we think that Hallmark will try to entertain us over the next 90+ days? Sure, with some photos, episode teases, and more. However, we’d be surprised if we got a full trailer until we get around to mid-to-late June, mostly because the season 9 trailer released around five weeks before the premiere. We’re not sure that things are going to be that different for When Calls the Heart right now. The most important thing right now remains that there is a great campaign and that people start buzzing about the show again. We know that this is a long hiatus, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing if viewers show up in big numbers!

What can you expect in the new season?

We don’t think it’s all that complicated — at the center of it, Elizabeth and Lucas are going to be hoping to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby and more changes are going to be coming to Hope Valley. The show will continue to evolve, but it won’t lose that positive and uplifting tone we’ve come to know and love over the years.

