When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow and milestones!

Are you ready to see the arrival of When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel? Let’s just put it this way: We wish that it was on tonight! This is usually around the time in which seasons are coming to an end and yet, here we’re in a spot where we’re still waiting for the premiere.

If there is any good news to pass along as we eagerly await a return, though, it is this: We are now under 100 days away from it coming back! In a post on Instagram on Saturday, star and executive producer Erin Krakow amplified that message, while noting that “season 10 will be here soon! So excited to share it with you!”

Beyond of course us now being less than 100 days away from the show coming back, there is more other good news to share — remember here that When Calls the Heart is going to celebrate its 100th episode during the season! Not enough has been said about this, given that it is so exceedingly rare. Remember for a moment that few cable shows in particular ever achieve this, and that is what makes it all the more worth commemorating at this particular moment. Also, it’s fun to celebrate knowing that there is a season 11 coming up down the road, as well.

Given that networks try to make their milestone episodes something special, we absolutely think Hope Valley is going to be bustling with activity when this installment airs. There could be either a big surprise or a major event that takes place, one that alters the course of the rest of the series.

For now, just remember that season 10 is going to be premiering come July 30, and we tend to think that the 100th episode is just the tip of the iceberg for all the great stuff ahead.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

