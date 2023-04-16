When Calls the Heart season 10 promo highlights new footage!

Just in case you were not excited enough for When Calls the Heart season 10 at Hallmark Channel, here’s a new reason to be. There is more footage out there!

To go along with the release of the Erin Krakow movie The Wedding Cottage last night, the folks over at the aforementioned network have unveiled a brand-new promo that gives you a few little teases for what lies ahead — including just how joyous parts of this season will be.

For Elizabeth and Lucas, we got another reminder in here of their journey and how far they’ve come — we’ve seen a great deal of evolution for them the past couple of years, and now they are entering a totally new phase of their lives as an engaged couple. It remains to be seen just what sort of adventures the producers have in store, but we are excited to better figure that out!

Meanwhile, you also get a definite answer as to where things stand for Rosemary and Lee — it looks like there is some sort of time jump in here following the end of season 9, but not so substantial of one where they’ve welcomed their baby into the world. A good portion of the early part of this season could be the two of them preparing for what lies ahead. Suffice it to say, we’re excited to dive more into that among a wide array of other challenges for them.

While the promo doesn’t give you a huge sense of Nathan’s storyline, you at least get a glimpse of him in here. We’ve personally been rooting for him and Mei (who is also featured), so we’ll wait and see what happens there when this season launches on July 30.

If you want to watch this preview now in full, you can do that by venturing over to the link here.

Related – Check out some other updates right now on When Calls the Heart season 11!

What are you most excited to see from When Calls the Heart season 10 based more on this promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other great updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







