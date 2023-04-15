When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow on renewal, progress

We know that a When Calls the Heart season 11 is coming to Hallmark Channel — isn’t it nice to know that so far in advance? We tend to think so! It’s a reminder that the network is committed to the show, even though it’s also clear we are going to be waiting a good while to see it. After all, we are still months away from getting season 10! That season will kick off on July 30 and by that time, there’s a chance the cast and crew could already be filming the next batch of episodes.

Want more evidence of that? Well, let’s just say that the creative team is already working on it! Speaking per TV Fanatic, here is just some of what star and executive producer Erin Krakow had to say:

“It’s very validating … I mean, it feels so good. I’m super grateful to Hallmark that they are keeping us going. We’re thrilled to be going back, and it’s nice that we don’t have to wait so long for a pickup.

“It’s lovely for us and for the fans and for our writers because they’re already hard at work on Season 11 coming up with new storylines for everyone. And I have been hearing a lot about them, and it’s going to be a really great season.”

This timeline suggests that it’s possible we’re going to get production starting off this summer but even if it gets delayed, there still should be plenty of time to get season 11 on the air next summer. Since The Way Home has also been renewed already, we tend to think that Hallmark will keep that show on in the winter.

When season 10 premieres, be prepared for new arrivals in Hope Valley, plus of course drama, humor, and Elizabeth and Lucas celebrating their engagement. We cannot wait for it to get here.

