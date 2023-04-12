When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow news incoming?

Earlier this year, we had an opportunity to learn that When Calls the Heart season 10 would be premiering on July 30. To go along with that, the news also came out that the show would be returning for a season 11. All of this was exciting, even if it is somewhat frustrating for us to be waiting so much longer than anyone expected to see the cast and crew on the air.

Now with this being said, the past few weeks have been a bit quieter in regards to news. We got a couple of new quotes from Chris McNally as he promoted Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, but other than that, it’s been relative silence. Will that be changing over the next couple of weeks?

Well, to a certain extent, it could actually be changing tomorrow. Starting at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time (10:00 a.m. Eastern), star and executive producer Erin Krakow will be doing a Facebook Live with Brendan Penny in promotion for their upcoming Hallmark original movie The Wedding Cottage. More than likely, the bulk of the Q&A session will be about that project, but we wouldn’t be shocked if a few When Calls the Heart questions work their way in there! Both are Hallmark Channel projects, after all, and the network certainly wants to keep Hearties engaged!

(You can get more info on the Facebook Live via Krakow’s Instagram.)

In the big-picture sense, it does feel as though season 10 is going to be a big one when it comes to giving Elizabeth and Lucas a chance to celebrate their engagement. We are sure that there will be some happy moments for both of them, but also a handful of struggles. The community of Hope Valley continues to evolve around them, and that means a wide array of various highs and lows.

Meanwhile, we’re anticipating new arrivals, potential romantic subplots elsewhere, and also Lee and Rosemary in a very exciting new place in their lives.

Even after The Wedding Cottage we are sure more season 10 news is ahead … we may just have to wait a little while for it.

Related – Get some more news now on When Calls the Heart and what to expect, per McNally

Is there anything you are most excited to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







