When Calls the Heart season 10: Chris McNally on big Lucas crisis

If you are like us, then you are probably ready for When Calls the Heart season 10 to go ahead and air — but we’ll be happy with teases.

In particular, we’re thrilled to have some great stuff today from Lucas himself in Chris McNally, who shared some great scoop on his character’s engagement, but also some major challenges ahead, to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and talk the high stakes for his character. Here is what McNally had to say:

“I will say that Lucas has not faced an obstacle this large, this drastic since he joined the show.”

Remember — even though When Calls the Heart is a happy, uplifting show by nature, there are still a fair number of conflicts. You really can’t be altogether shocked by this at all.

Meanwhile, Chris also had the following to say about a relatable story for Elizabeth and Lucas early on this season, one where some obstacles keep the two from being able to properly plan their wedding:

“Weddings naturally following engagements … I think people will enjoy the first section of the season. There’s a lack of romance, not for a lack of trying, but we take an angle that people can register with. Sometimes, life gets busy. And so you get to find these people who are newly engaged and love each other … but there are these other things pulling them apart.”

We wouldn’t look at this as any sort of reason to sound an alarm. The show clearly is building towards something, but the real question is whether we get it in season 10 or the recently-renewed season 11. Personally, we think the former is the more likely scenario, and we say that mostly because it was probably hard to know during season 10 production if there’d be any more of the show or not. You don’t want to leave people hanging with a story like this, right?

Remember that season 10 will premiere on the Hallmark Channel come Sunday, July 30.

What do you want to see for Lucas and Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart season 10?

