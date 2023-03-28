When Calls the Heart season 11: One big filming challenge

We recognize that When Calls the Heart season 10 has yet to even premiere on Hallmark Channel, but it’s always fun to look ahead! We certainly think that even more in this case because we know that a season 11 is 100% coming. That renewal is officially out there, and it gives the writers a good bit of time to plot out the scripts — something that may prove essential, given the signs that we could be getting a writers’ strike across the industry.

So as exciting as it is to have an early renewal, we do think the timeline moving forward is going to create quite a few challenges. Want to know more? Well, let’s explain…

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that season 10 is premiering on Sunday, July 30 and by the time we get around to that point, season 11 could already be in production. This means that, for starters, it may be harder for everyone to be interactive on the cast/crew side during the episodes … especially if they have a super-early call time the next morning. It definitely means that everyone will have to be more secretive about what they are working on with the show.

At this point, we have to expect a lot of things to be hush-hush for the near future but in some ways, isn’t that okay? We love to get updates from the actors, but it’s nice to have some surprises to look forward to! We hope that the next two chapters of Hope Valley are full of happy ones.

What you can expect at present

It is fair to imagine that season 10 could be about new chapters — Elizabeth and Lucas are engaged, and Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby. Meanwhile, Nathan could be embarking on a romantic chapter of his own life before long, and we tend to think that new advancements will slowly make their way to the community. The show has a gradual evolution with technology that is similar in some ways to Call the Midwife.

What are you excited to see across When Calls the Heart season 10 and season 11?

