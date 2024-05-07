Deal or No Deal Island episode 11: Who is the banker?

Pretty early on during Deal or No Deal Island episode 11, we had a chance to get a tease for the all-important question: Who is the banker?

Unfortunately, the producers didn’t actually show him beyond a brief conversation with Joe Manganiello where we saw him from behind, and he was wearing a hat. The obvious guess here is that the banker is Howie Mandel, given that he was the original host of the show and it’d be the smartest get for the new version. Would you really care if it was anyone else? Sure, we know Howie is busy with America’s Got Talent and other things, but this didn’t have to be more than a brief cameo, right?

(Of course, it would be really funny in the event that it was Meghan Markle, who also appeared on Deal or No Deal — but that wasn’t going to happen for about a million different reasons.)

So did this episode actually give us the banker’s identity, or was this all just some ultimate tease to get you to watch the finale?

Well, here’s the answer…

Nope! There was no real tease about the banker at all over the course of the episode and instead, it is really all about what happens moving into the finale. Obviously, we are going to see who this person is in the finale, just as we are also going to get some resolution to the cliffhanger: Is Boston Rob actually going to be able to catch up to Amy and with that, earn a spot in the final three?

Also, remember this for a moment here — Rob cheating was mostly just him thinking that the rules of this show were the same as Survivor. Hence, him not paying attention when they were read. In that sense, he put himself in this position.

Who did you think the Banker was on Deal or No Deal Island when you first heard the tease?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates coming up down the road.

