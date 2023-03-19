When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer: What to expect

As you are waiting to see the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 10 on the Hallmark Channel this July, let’s face it: You want to see footage. We all want to see footage. There’s nothing more that the show should want than finding a way to get some more discussion out there all about the future.

So when can we expect a trailer? While a lot of shows tend to put material out there a good month or so leading into the start of a season, it could be sooner within this case. After all, consider that the network has already put out a new poster for the Erin Krakow series and conceivably, there could be a lot more coming within the relatively near future.

Let’s just put it this way: We know that the network is making you wait a while longer for the show than you’re used to. We think they are trying to do a couple of things here and there to compensate for that however they can.

Let’s say, hypothetically, that we’re lucky enough to get a full When Calls the Heart trailer in May. What are we expecting to get within that? We do think that there’s going to be a considerable amount of story in regards to Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship now that they are engaged. While they may be planning a wedding, it is inevitable that there will be conflict. That is not a slight against the two or their long-term prospects. Rather, it’s just a reminder of what sort of show this is. It’s never been the sort that shies away from conflict!

We foresee a trailer bringing a new arrival or two to Hope Valley, while also teasing some big stories for Rosemary, Lee, Nathan, and Faith. Since we are hitting the decade mark for this show, we do really think that there’s going to be a LOT of effort made to ensure that characters get their proper due. Even if Krakow is the cornerstone of the show, there are so many fantastic characters who exist around her.

