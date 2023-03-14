When Calls the Heart season 10: See new Erin Krakow poster

Leading up to the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel this summer, why not discuss the new key art? After all, we are starting to at least get a better sense as to how the show is being promoted this go around!

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a first-look poster at the new season that features a side profile of Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, with also an image of the famed church from the show, as well. There is also the tagline of “good things come to those who hope,” which carries with it a few different meanings.

1. This feels like a clear reference to Hope Valley itself, the show’s oh-so-central location.

2. It is a play on “good things come to those who wait,” a reference to us not getting When Calls the Heart back until Sunday, July 30.

3. It could also be viewed as a reference to Elizabeth and Lucas’ romance, which took its time to get going and now, they are engaged! It goes without saying that this is going to be one of a few major storylines that plays out throughout the season.

In releasing the poster now, what Hallmark is doing is showing some self-awareness that this is a really long wait to the next season and by virtue of that, they want to ensure that there are a few good things shared along the way. Otherwise, they do run the risk of being forgotten about and we really don’t think they are too interested in that. We imagine that from now until July, we’re going to see everything from new teasers to eventually a trailer, once we get into the summer. We also know that there is a season 11 renewal already official, so you don’t have to worry about that.

