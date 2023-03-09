When Calls the Heart season 10: How many more seasons?

It is a thrill to know already that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be arriving on Hallmark Channel come July 30. This is an exciting occasion, even if we have to wait a long time in order to see Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast back.

Over the next few months, we are absolutely anticipating that a number of teases are going to be shared — and of course, we are more than excited for that! There will be opportunities to see Elizabeth and Lucas plan for their future, and that’s along with some romantic developments for some other characters. We’re really excited for Nathan’s journey, given that he has dealt with heartbreak and yet, there is a great future that still could be coming his way in Hope Valley.

For now, the question we want to pose here is simple: Just how many seasons of When Calls the Heart can we still expect? Are we anywhere close to the end?

We pose this question knowing that ten seasons is already an incredibly long run for a cable series, and it is the sort of thing that most other shows dream of having. Yet, we know already that a season 11 is coming, and that When Calls the Heart has one of the most stable audiences in all of television. The move to summer is a little bit of a risk, but we are going to continue to be optimistic that it is going to work out. That’s why we won’t be shocked if we see the show make it to season 12.

The best-case scenario for this show is that moving forward, Hallmark treats it as an institution similar to how BBC One views Call the Midwife. There are similarities there when it comes to tone, and both have done Christmas Specials in the past! In the end, we just hope that When Calls the Heart has the ability to last however long the cast and crew want to stick around.

How many more seasons do you think we will see When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

