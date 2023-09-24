Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart; did Nathan die?
We will be the first to admit here that entering this episode, we did 100% have our concerns over Nathan’s future, largely given the fact that the show has killed before. Yet, our optimism came mostly out of the notion that this show tends to be positive as much as they possibly can, and the last thing we imagined the writers would want to do is kill off another Mountie. Instead, we thought that this was one of those stories that was designed largely to make people nervous — something that the bulk of shows out there do want the vast majority of the time.
Also, we should also note that there has been no public reporting to suggest that Kevin was going to be departing the show — that has to matter a great deal here, right?
So what actually happened? That’s going to be something we get into over the course of the night, so be sure to refresh the page!
Related – Be sure to get some more news now regarding When Calls the Heart and the season 11 future
Were you worried entering tonight’s episode that Kevin McGarry would be leaving When Calls the Heart?
Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates that we don’t want you missing.
(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)