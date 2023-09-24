Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart; did Nathan die?

Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart and his role of Nathan Grant? Entering tonight’s new episode, the show made you worry. After all, there were previews out there that showed a dangerous hostage situation that put the Mountie within the line of fire. Not only that, but they also showed us Elizabeth being very concerned that she could lose someone else she cared about following the loss of Jack.

We will be the first to admit here that entering this episode, we did 100% have our concerns over Nathan’s future, largely given the fact that the show has killed before. Yet, our optimism came mostly out of the notion that this show tends to be positive as much as they possibly can, and the last thing we imagined the writers would want to do is kill off another Mountie. Instead, we thought that this was one of those stories that was designed largely to make people nervous — something that the bulk of shows out there do want the vast majority of the time.

Also, we should also note that there has been no public reporting to suggest that Kevin was going to be departing the show — that has to matter a great deal here, right?

So what actually happened? That’s going to be something we get into over the course of the night, so be sure to refresh the page!

