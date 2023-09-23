Ahsoka season 1 episode 7: Will it set up big finale?

How are the events of Ahsoka season 1 episode 7 this week going to set the stage for the upcoming finale? If there is one question we imagine a lot of people having at this point, we figure that it is most likely this — and also, for good reason.

For most of the season, we have seen the Rosario Dawson series revolve around the question of finding Ezra Bridger. Now, Sabine has located him … but there are some pretty big problems. For starters, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll are in the process of hunting them down. That is without even mentioning the presence of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who could be in for some big surprises moving forward.

At the conclusion of episode 6, we saw the title character careening in the direction of Thrawn, and we are seemingly set to see all of these different forces collide. So is all of this going to happen in episode 7? We tend to think that there will be tastes of it, and it is at least possible that Skoll and his apprentice could be defeated over the course of this story. Thrawn, meanwhile, may be saved for the finale, especially as we learn a little more about his personal endgame and what he is looking to do.

Do we anticipate some sort of huge battle sequences with that character and Ahsoka Tano in the finale? Absolutely, but we also expect that episode in particular to give us a cliffhanger about the larger shape of the world and where her next journey could be. We know that there are hopes for a season 2 at some point in the future, and it would be silly to not generate excitement at the end of this season.

Moving forward, we anticipate that at the very least, episode 7 will transition quite seamlessly into the finale — nothing else makes anywhere near as much sense.

