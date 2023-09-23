The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Fall hopes

What could we potentially learn about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over the course of the fall? There is definitely a lot we have to think about right now!

So where do we start here? Well, the best place is by noting that 100%, there is more of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series coming, even if we do have to wait for a little while here in order to properly see it. While there were some shows within this franchise to get interim SAG-AFTRA agreements, this was not one of them. Yet, the stage of the scripts here also remains to be seen as the WGA strike nears its end.

There is a chance that we’ll get some sort of good news on Dead City season 2 this year, especially if both of these strikes conclude in the next month. We tend to think that this could open the door for production to start either at the end of this year or in early 2024; given that this is only a six-episode show, it is feasible that it could still return to AMC next summer. Like we said, though, this is all predicated on all actors and writers getting paid what they deserve.

For the time being, let’s just all be happy about the fact that we know more is eventually coming and even if we don’t get a lot more news the rest of this year, that’s okay. We already think that the new season will expand the world slightly, as well as help show a different side of Maggie as she fights to potentially save Negan from himself … or at least a version of him that some certain people in power want him to be in New York City.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, no matter when it airs?

