The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: September hopes

What are we going to learn about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over the course of September? With tonight serving as the premiere of the Daryl Dixon show on AMC, it makes a lot of sense to think about this right now.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by reminding everyone that the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series IS going to be back for more, so you do not have to worry about that. The big question here is just when that is going to be. Will we have a chance to see it during 2024? We are hopeful, but so much is dependent right now on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes coming to a conclusion.

Now, we have heard already that some other spin-offs within the show’s greater universe (specifically Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live a.k.a. the Rick – Michonne series) have gotten waivers for SAG-AFTRA to continue production work amidst the strikes. However, not too much has been said as of late when it comes to this particular version of the zombie franchise. Now, provided there are scripts already prepared for the show’s future, we do remain hopeful that such an agreement can eventually be struck on Dead City, but we will have to wait and see on that.

If there is one good thing that we can say at the moment, it is this: The hype is certainly there for Negan and Maggie’s next steps. Given the fact that this is only a six-episode series, we are fairly confident that there will be a way to get the entirety of the show produced and ready to go in plenty of time … once again depending on those strikes. Why can’t all actors and writers just be paid what they deserve? Doesn’t it make things so much easier?

In the end, we probably won’t hear too much about Dead City this month … but know more good stuff is coming eventually.

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

