The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Who’s the big bad?

We are now on the other side of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, and we know that a season 2 is coming. With that in mind, why not talk adversaries for a moment?

Based on where things stood at the end of the finale, it feels somewhat clear that The Dama is more of the central villain now more than The Croat, as she had a certain measure of control over him and by virtue of that, was able to get him to do at least some of her bidding. He may be somewhat predictable, but she has found a way to get through to him.

Make no mistake — we are clearly going to see both The Croat and The Dama again. Are there going to be more adversaries, as well? It feels like there is a good chance at that, just as there is also a good chance that another foe enters the fray.

At the end of the day, though, we don’t think that the next chapter of The Walking Dead: Dead City is really going to be all about watching Negan fight a bunch of new baddies. Instead, he is more of his own villain. This is someone who has worked hard to get away from the leader he once was, and is now being confronted by this reality where becoming that guy may be the only way that he survives.

Our estimation, at least for now, is that this is going to be a battle for Negan’s own soul. This is what we are prepared to see, and we tend to think that there could be chaos at every turn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

